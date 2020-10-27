Patricia Alice Haslage (nee: Walsh), 79 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home under the care of Cleveland Clinic Hospice.She was born October 26, 1940, in Lorain. Patricia was raised in Lorain, graduating from St. Mary's Catholic School with the class of 1958. She was a lifetime resident of Lorain County. Pat continued with her higher education at Mary Grove College in Michigan where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She began her working career as a teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School and then as a Sheffield Lake School bus driver. Pat went on to receive further education at Tri-C College where she received her associate degree as a respiratory therapist. She was employed as a respiratory therapist at Rainbows Children's Hospital and Health Hill Hospital for twenty years before retiring. She was an initial organizer and volunteer as well as long time enthusiastic supporter of Fresh Air Camp for children on respiratory support equipment for many years. Pat volunteered with CAMO; a Honduras Medical Missions which provided equipment and training. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her dog Benji, a beagle chihuahua rescue, was a constant source of companionship. Patricia, known as "Positive Pat", always saw the best in everyone and everything and will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her children Colleen (Jeff) Johnson of Port Clinton, Colette Delgado (Victor), Charles (Melissa) Haslage and Cheryl (Jim) Klingshirn all of Lorain; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her sister Colleen Walsh; and her parents Allen Patrick and Helen Walsh (nee: Holland).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, afternoon and evening by reservation at https://signup.com/go/aDeHfcH
or by calling 440-988-4451 during the business hours at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. A public Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 am, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church; 715 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, OH. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Shields, pastor will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice; 6801 Brecksville Road, Suite 10, Independence, OH 44131 or to the charity of choice
