Patricia Ann Smith Gnagy, 83, of Wellington, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Keystone Pointe in LaGrange. A daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (nee Becker) Smith, Pat was born on August 29, 1937 in Lorain. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1955.For many years, Pat worked at Inservco Electronics and a number of churches in the area as a secretary. Pat was dedicated to her children and their activities; she raised them to know right from wrong and to be caring and productive individuals. She served as president of PTA and was a den leader for the local scouts. She also belonged to the Civic League in LaGrange and the Women’s Society at the LaGrange United Methodist Church. Pat was also a member of the Wellington First United Methodist Church.An avid reader, Pat was always fond of a good book. She also enjoyed her horses and rode for many years. She enjoyed decorating her home, especially setting a fancy table, and loved being a hostess to her friends and family.Pat is survived by her loving husband, Marvin; children, Marvin (Paula) Gnagy, Jr., of Delaware, Patrick Lee (Yvonne) Gnagy, of Elyria and Denise (Rick) Mele, of Wellington; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is survived by sibling, Albert Smith, of Tampa. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Sakal and Saundra Wells.A memorial service will be held at the Wellington First United Methodist Church, 127 Park Place, Wellington, OH 44090 on December 2 at 1:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all attending will be required to wear a mask. A private burial will be at the Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wellington First United Methodist Church. Online condolences to the Gnagy family may be given at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
