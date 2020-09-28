1/1
Patricia (Lockard) Beavers
1940 - 2020
Patricia Beavers (nee Lockard), 80, of Ashland, OH, for 25 years, and formerly of Avon Lake, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born March 31, 1940 in Barnsboro, PA. Patricia was a graduate of Barnsboro High School in PA. She enjoyed her grandchildren, bowling, cooking, fishing, camping, traveling and shopping. She never missed a birthday or a card. She enjoyed listening to the Gaithers, Stattler Brothers, and bluegrass music. She is survived by her beloved husband and partner, John R.; loving children, Debbie Poffenbaugh (Ken), John M. and Kevin (Rita); cherished grandchildren, Kimberly (Jim), Joe (Amber), Richard (Jerry), Melissa (Shawn), Crystal (Jeremy), Deanna (Josh), Amber (Jay) and Brandi (Ryan); 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister, Margaret Lockard. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Lockard; and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Kindred Hospice at https://app.etapestry.com/. Friends may call Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a visitation with social distancing with a service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Busch Funeral Home
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Busch Funeral Home
OCT
1
Burial
Resthaven Memory Gardens
