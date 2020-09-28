Patricia Beavers (nee Lockard), 80, of Ashland, OH, for 25 years, and formerly of Avon Lake, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born March 31, 1940 in Barnsboro, PA. Patricia was a graduate of Barnsboro High School in PA. She enjoyed her grandchildren, bowling, cooking, fishing, camping, traveling and shopping. She never missed a birthday or a card. She enjoyed listening to the Gaithers, Stattler Brothers, and bluegrass music. She is survived by her beloved husband and partner, John R.; loving children, Debbie Poffenbaugh (Ken), John M. and Kevin (Rita); cherished grandchildren, Kimberly (Jim), Joe (Amber), Richard (Jerry), Melissa (Shawn), Crystal (Jeremy), Deanna (Josh), Amber (Jay) and Brandi (Ryan); 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister, Margaret Lockard. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Lockard; and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Kindred Hospice at https://app.etapestry.com/
. Friends may call Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a visitation with social distancing with a service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. www.buschcares.com
