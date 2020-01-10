|
|
Patricia J. Canter (nee Brown), 59, of Vermilion died Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born April 7th, 1960, in Lorain, Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Patricia worked as a State Tested Nursing Assistant for many years helping others. She also ran a booth at Jamie's Flea Market in South Amherst, Ohio for many years. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Canter of Vermilion, Matthew Canter of Lodi, and Toby Canter of Vermilion; eight grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Jim (Betsy) Brown, and Robert (Sheila) Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymon and Nora Brown; and her husband, Thomas Wilson Canter. The family will hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vermilion Baptist Church, 6716 West River Road, Vermilion, Ohio. Pastor Phil Duttry will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions go to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020