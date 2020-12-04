1/1
1933 - 2020
Patricia D. Garner (nee Galaher), age 87, of Lorain passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center.She was born on July 13, 1933 in Washington, Pennsylvania to Owen Maxwell and Ella Marie Galaher.Patricia attended Lorain County Community College and the University of Akron where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree. She was employed as a nurse by Lorain Community Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 2001 as a Diabetic Educator.In her earlier years she was a Girl Scout Leader and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and still life painting.Patricia is survived by her son, Robert Owen (Marleta) Garner, of Los Osos, CA; daughter, Linda (Ray) Cosma, of Lorain; and her grandson, John R. Cosma.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Reed Garner, in 2014; parents, Owen Maxwell and Ella Marie Galaher; and her brother, Owen Maxwell Jr.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral center. Rev. Father John Retar will officiate.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
DEC
9
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
