Patricia D. “Pattie” Hayto (Hutchinson), age 72, of Amherst Twp., passed away on June 24, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, after a brief illness. She was born on March 14, 1948, in Berea, OH. She grew up in South Lorain and then moved to Amherst Twp. in the late 1970s. She was a 1966 graduate of Admiral King High School. Pattie worked as a typesetter for the Morning Journal and then was a sterile processor, first at St. Joseph Hospital and then at Amherst Hospital, where she retired from in 2002. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst, where she enjoyed volunteering her time being on their funeral committee and baking for the church, as well. She was also a member of the Amherst Community Chorus. Pattie was an excellent golfer and liked playing softball for the city league and bowling. She always looked forward to traveling. Pattie is survived by her loving husband, who she met in the seventh grade, William B. “Willie” Hayto. They were married for 51 years. She is also survived by her two daughters, Valerie (Chris)Byron, of Amherst, and Angela Vidovich, of Amherst; her granddaughter, Paige Byron, of Amherst; and her siblings, Carol “Scott” O’Husky, Frankie Gray, Michael Hutchinson, Kathy Spreng, and Thomas Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Stephen (nee Bozeman) Hutchinson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 12:30 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit immediately after through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.