Patricia E. "Pat" (Hoch) Daub
Patricia E. “Pat” Daub (nee Hoch), age 97, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home and surrounded by her family, while under the care of Crossroads Hospice. She was born on Sept. 7, 1922, in Lorain, where she lived her entire life. She is a graduate of Clearview High School and is a lifelong member of St. Peters Catholic Church. In her younger years, Pat worked at Smith & Gerhart’s in the cosmetic department, where she would help ladies custom blend their foundations. She also had worked in the Shipyards as a welding inspector. Then Pat took a break and proudly stayed home to care for her family. When she was ready to go back to work, she and her husband, Leonard, worked at Rebman’s Recreation in the trophy shop. Pat enjoyed sewing, gardening, and get-togethers with family and the “Kissing Kousins.” She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Linda), of Amherst, Roger (Judi), of Oberlin, Dennis (Charlene), of Lorain, and Timothy, of Lorain; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Dotson; her 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, in 2006; a son, Paul, in 1991; her parents, Ralph and May (nee Buckley) Hoch; and sisters, Mary Rebman and Doreen Beggs. Friends are invited to join her family for her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 5th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions, in Patricia’s memory, be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
