Patricia Echard (nee Rice), 77, of Vermilion, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home after a short illness. She was born August 17, 1942 in Eden, WV and had been a Vermilion resident for 50 years. Patricia had worked as a Vermilion school janitor and a nurse's assistant before raising her grandchildren. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall and enjoyed gardening and studying her Bible. She was dedicated, kind, forgiving, and selfless. She is survived by her son, Denny (Jess) Echard, of Buckhannon, WV; grandchildren, Quentin and Ryan Echard, of Vermilion, Courtney Echard, of N. Ridgeville and Tristen Echard, of Buckhannon; sisters, Dorothy Taylor, Mary Robison, Donna Hudson, Linda Klein, and Geraldine Zickefoose; and brothers, Alvin, Willard, and Ricky Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Echard, on Sept. 18, 2019; sisters, Lois Andrew and Connie Darnell; and her parents, Willard and Thelma Jean (nee Terry) Rice. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44035. Services are private. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 2, 2020