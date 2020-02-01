Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Echard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Echard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Echard Obituary
Patricia Echard (nee Rice), 77, of Vermilion, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home after a short illness. She was born August 17, 1942 in Eden, WV and had been a Vermilion resident for 50 years. Patricia had worked as a Vermilion school janitor and a nurse's assistant before raising her grandchildren. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall and enjoyed gardening and studying her Bible. She was dedicated, kind, forgiving, and selfless. She is survived by her son, Denny (Jess) Echard, of Buckhannon, WV; grandchildren, Quentin and Ryan Echard, of Vermilion, Courtney Echard, of N. Ridgeville and Tristen Echard, of Buckhannon; sisters, Dorothy Taylor, Mary Robison, Donna Hudson, Linda Klein, and Geraldine Zickefoose; and brothers, Alvin, Willard, and Ricky Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Echard, on Sept. 18, 2019; sisters, Lois Andrew and Connie Darnell; and her parents, Willard and Thelma Jean (nee Terry) Rice. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44035. Services are private. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -