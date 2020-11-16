Patricia Green (nee: Pelton), 84 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life.She was born April 5, 1936, in Amherst. She made her home in the Kipton area briefly before returning permanently to the Amherst area as a resident.Patricia was employed as a waitress at Mischka Restaurant for over twenty years. She was also employed at Ben Franklin five and dime store. In her younger years, Patricia enjoyed playing volleyball. For enjoyment Pat would take trips with family and friends, bake for all occasions and feed hummingbirds. Patricia enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends.Survivors include her children Kenneth E. Green (Roxanne) of Amherst, Tammy Koba (Ray) and Pamela Green both of Amherst; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; her siblings Donna Loop of Oberlin, Laurene “Boots” Pelton, and Debra Pelton all of Amherst.She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Larry Green on March 12, 2003; her son Kim Green; her granddaughter Jennifer Green; her sister Jacqualine Stratton; and her parents Kenneth “Dewey” and Martha Mae Pelton (nee: Smith).Services will be held privately by the family.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
