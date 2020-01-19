|
Patricia Jean Adams (nee-Martin) age 85, was born August 3, 1934 in Wooster,Ohio and lived most of her life in Avon. She was called to heaven on Jan.18, 2020 after a long illness.Patricia was a graduate of Avon High School, and worked at Ted Jacobs Corp.. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lorain, where shewas on the altar guild, lunch bunch, friendship circle and usher. She enjoyed travelling, reading, doing puzzles and playing cards and board games with her family and friends. Pat loved watching the Browns, Buckeyes and Indians play and enjoyed playing the piano and watching movies.She is survived by her three daughters: Judith (Charles) Hall of Elyria, Jill Mann of Elyria, Jayne Rogers of Missoula, MT.; three grandchildren: Michele (Patrick) Pressnell, Zachary Mann, Stuart Mann and three great grandchildren: Mitchell, Owen and Hannah Pressnell.She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer G. Adams; parents, Robert & Olive (nee-Elliott) Martin and sisters: Wanda and Marilyn.Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and again on Wednesday from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00PM at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will be private at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.Memorial Donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd. Lorain, 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 20, 2020