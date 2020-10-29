Patricia Joan Cramer (nee Randle), 82, of Vermilion, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home after a brief illness.She was born April 23, 1938 in Memphis, TN and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 62 years moving from TN.Patricia was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Vermilion. She enjoyed reading, knitting, baking, cake decorating, and playing games with family. She especially enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When her children were young she was active as the PTA President, Boy Scout leader, Room Mother and all the activities her children were involved in.She is survived by her husband of 38 years and the love of her life, Kenneth Cramer of Vermilion; son, John (Terri) Anthony of Jackson, TN; daughters, Kathleen Decker of Vermilion, Vicky (Wayne) Morris of Vermilion, Jacqueline (Ken) Burg of Knoxville, TN, and Connie (Joe) Mayer of Amherst; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and her brothers, A.B Randle, Michael Randle, and Danny Randle.She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus and Thelma (nee Kanzler) Randle; step son, Lucas Paul Cramer; grandson, Wyatt Decker; and her sister, Nadyne Hamner.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend Cliff Morris will officiate.The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 38440 Chester Rd Unit B, Avon, OH 44011.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.