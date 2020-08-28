Patricia L. Esser (nee Best), age 82, of Elyria Twp., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home, while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born on May 1, 1938 in Du Bois, PA, and moved to this area at the age of 3, and is a 1956 graduate of Elyria High School. She is a member of St. John Lutheran Church, in Elyria. Patricia was truly the brightest light in everyone’s lives she touched. She devoted her entire heart and life to her husband, her family, and her home. She took great pride in being extremely involved with every single activity and sporting event that her kids and grandkids had. She was great at crocheting afghans, which her family treasures all of them that she made. Patricia was great at baking and cooking, and she loved to swim, go walking, dancing, shopping at garage sales, and going on casino trips where she could gamble. She just simply enjoyed life to its fullest. Patricia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Raymond W. Esser; sons, Randy W. and Kathy, of Elyria Twp., and Richard A., of South Amherst; daughters, Rae Lynn Esser-Moore and Rich Moore, of Elyria Twp., and Renee Esser and David Sabo, of Elyria Twp. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryen and Margaret Esser, Elizabeth and Adam Clark, Erica Esser, Rebecca and Todd Hohla, Jesse and Danielle Moore, and Ivanna and Alexander Esser-Whidden; and her great-grandchildren, Madison Clark, Terry Devon Esser-Walker, and Peyton Thigpen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clair J. and Dorothy L. (nee Krach) Best; a grandson, Richard Allen Esser, Jr.; and sisters, Barbara L. Best, and Linda L. Mertz. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 31st, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Friends will also be received on Tuesday, Sept. 1st, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church,1140 West River Road, N., Elyria, OH 44035. Burial will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions, in Patricia’s memory, be made to either St. John Lutheran Church, 1140 West River Road, N., Elyria, OH 44035, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.