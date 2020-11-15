1/1
Patricia R. Jankowski
Patricia R. Jankowski (née Pennell) age 65, of Avon, surrounded at home by loving family, peacefully succumbed to her illness on the evening of Friday, November 13, 2020, following a valiant, hard fought battle.Pat, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend was born on May 4, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan and grew up a short distance away in Walled Lake, Michigan. She graduated from Walled Lake Western High School in 1973 and went on to attend Eastern Michigan University and later Lorain Business College, where she earned an associate degree in accounting. Pat married her husband, Don, and moved to Ohio in 1975 where she has resided ever since. Pat had a more than 25 year career as the Business Office manager for Catholic Charities Health and Human Services Corporation for the Cleveland Diocese before retiring from her position in 2018. She loved family vacations at the beach but mostly she loved being the grandmother of five. She was always willing to lend a hand and was full of love for, and loved by, nearly everyone she knew. This wonderful lady of tremendous heart, one who held a great care and compassion for others, will forever be sorely missed.Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Rev. Mr. Donald M. Jankowski, two sons, Eric Jankowski (Viktoria) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Matthew Jankowski (Diana) of Cleveland, Ohio, grandchildren Brody, Nina, Silas, Heidi and Cole Jankowski, mother Donna Pennell of Avon, Ohio, sister Connie (Charles) Miller of Ceresco, Michigan as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who reside in Ohio, Michigan and around the nation.Pat was preceded in death by her father, Sherll F. Pennell, her paternal grandparents, Frank and Elva Pennell and her maternal grandparents, Stuart and Jessie Walls.The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, November 18, from 4-7 pm at the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd. in North Ridgeville, Ohio and Thursday, November 19, from 10-11 am before the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Rd. Avon Lake, Ohio. Fr. James Sheil, retired Army Chaplain and good friend, will be the main celebrant. The mass is also scheduled to be live streamed on the Holy Spirit Parish Facebook page for those who wish but are unable to attend. Private burial at a later date will take place at the St. Peter Cemetery in North Ridgeville.Due to COVID-19, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required at all times.Memorial contributions in Pat’s name can be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44110 www.hospicewr.orgFor further information or to send on-line condolences, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
