Patricia Trimmer died on January 15, 2019. Patty was a long-time resident of Oberlin.She was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1953 in the shadow of the Lorain mills. As she described it:“The steel mill sky was alive.Am I allowed to quote Sandburg Well, our sky really was.My brother and me, giggling, holding our nosesagainst the sulfur smellour entertainment on a summer nightthe slag pour, fluorescent orange… Mordor.Betty Trimmer, circa 1935pretty as a starletposed by a no parking sign out front of the Ohio Theater.One of the first to go.”Lorain was iron and lime and coke, blasted into steel by men with good jobs and families who lived in neighborhoods that nurtured them. Patty embodied that Lorain, a mélange of characters, passions, and relationships supported by a superstructure of steel girders.It was in Lorain that Patty met Tom Phinney, they fell in love and ran away. When they returned the Lorain they knew was gone. They chose Oberlin as their home.Tom was an artist, he made pots. Patty worked, went to school, read books, ran a health food store, became a nurse, sang along to her favorite songs: “I wish I had a river so long, I would teach my feet to fly. Oh I wish I had a river I could skate away on,” she had children, read more books, she raised her family, and she got sick.Patty was born with her fists on her hips, defiant, a fighter for just causes; she knew how to stick. Cancer took her voice but not her expression, she spent the next 30 years declaring her love for Max and Eliza and Tom, stating her convictions, turning her friends onto the latest book she was reading, cracking jokes, talking to patients and their families, talking about hairstyle or fashion or music, all in a whisper. Like her most beloved books she knew it wasn’t volume, but content that mattered.Patty was a dreamer. She dreamed of the far-away places her books took her to, she dreamed of a fairer, kinder world, she dreamed of the future, she dreamed of being a writer though she didn’t think she was…“Every morning I make a list: wash dishes, sweep floor, grocery shop, cook, pay bills, walk the dog (twice), write a novel, a book of poetry, a love letter. This morning, a rowdy gang of starlings battling for a seat, slam the feeder into the kitchen window. Cardinals observe from a safe distance and the hummers flit like Tinker Bell at their private table. My coffee turns cold. I am lost in the drama. I crunch up my list, toss it in the garbage.”...respectfully, she was wrong.Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Betty Trimmer.She is survived by her husband, Tom Phinney; her children, Max and Eliza, her brother, Greg Trimmer, of Springfield Massachusetts; her niece, Frankee Grove, of Brooklyn New York; and her steadfast beagle, Buddy.Patty loved well and was well loved. As one of her favorite characters famously said, “After all… tomorrow is another day.” Though it would be a better day if Patty were still here.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2019