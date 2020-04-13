|
Patrick Grady, 71, of Wakeman, passed away on April 10, 2020, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He was born on April 24, 1948, in Norwalk, and lived in Wakeman his entire life. He was a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve High School and served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1972 aboard the USS Chikaskia, USS Northampton, and the USS Waccamaw where he visited Ireland, Greece, and Puerto Rico. He worked at the Lorain Ford Plant as a Pipefitter and retired in 2004. He was a member at the Wakeman Eagles, the Wakeman American Legion, and the Wakeman Barbeque Club. He was a lifelong, active member of St. Mary's Church in Wakeman where he served on several committees. Pat was an avid fisherman and enjoyed snowmobiling, basketball, and coaching Little League through the years. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing and attending ship reunions and reconnecting with shipmates. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, and going on various family vacations including Yellowstone, Florida, Hilton Head, and Alaska. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda (Schroeder); sons, James (Susen) Roth of Grafton, and Josh (Gwen) Roth of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Zach (Hannah) Roth, Emma (Jacob) Underwood, Will (fiancee Leah) Roth, Abbey, Avianna, Blake, and Hunter; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Heydinger, Maureen Reimers; step-sister, Darleen Rohde; and step-brother, Keith “Rusty” (Terry) Hendrix; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Monica Fay Grady; father and step-mother, John "Jack" and Geraldine Grady; and a step-sister, Becky Cox. Following current protocols, a private mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. A webcast will be available. Details can be found on our Facebook page. Online condolences can be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com. The family specifically requests no flowers. Instead, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Church at 46 E. Main Street, Wakeman, OH 44889.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 14, 2020