Patrick J. Bounes, 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hernando, Florida on March 19, 2019.He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on December 26, 1946, to parents, John and Christine Bounes, both deceased. He was a 1964 graduate of Lorain St. Mary's Academy and received an associate business degree from Lorain Community College.He was part owner of the former Colony Bar and the pizza shop next door.He moved to Florida in 1976, where he met his wife, Judy, a nurse. Together, they became the owners and operators of Emerald Isles, residential homes for the elderly in Largo and Seminole. Later, he started his business, Get a Grip, where upon he designed and installed bath and shower rails for the elderly in Pinellas County. He was very proud of this product and the safety it provided senior citizens.His passion for golf was evident from his friends' comments about their weekly golf sessions and their annual golf weekend to Inverness.He is survived by his stepdaughter, Jenny Farrell (Pete), who provided loving care during Pat's final months; three grandchildren, Danela, Reed, and Marcus, of Garner, North Carolina; two sisters, Mary Novotny, of Avon Lake and Margaret "Peg" Donohoe, of Fairborn, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; and a brother, Sean.Burial services were held April 16 in Hernando, Florida. A memorial mass will be said at St. Joseph's Church, 32929 Lake Rd., Avon Lake this Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to any hospice organization of your choice.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2019