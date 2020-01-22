|
Patrick M. Simone, 98, of Lorain, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain.He was born May 18, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio and had resided in Lorain since 1952. Pat graduated from East High School in Youngstown in 1940.He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1942. He completed aerial gunnery training in Fort Myers, Florida with the rank of Sergeant and then attended radio school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He began training as a pilot at Luke Field in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated in 1944 as a Flight Officer. He entered fighter pilot training flying P-40’s at Luke Field, P-39’s in Victorville, California and P-38’s in Santa Maria & Santa Rosa, California. He was discharged from active duty in 1945 as 2nd Lieutenant and remained on reserve status.He completed several courses from Air University Industrial College of the Armed Services and concluded a number of active duty tours including one at the Cold War Plans Division at the Pentagon. He was assigned to the US Air Force Academy as a Liaison Officer serving from 1961-1973 retiring as a Major.Pat graduated from Youngstown College in 1948 with a Bachelor Degree in Social Science and from Ohio State University in 1951 with a Master Degree in Arts. One of his requirements was to write a thesis regarding the teaching of controversial issues in high school. He also received credits from Ohio University extension programs as well as earth and physical science programs at John Carrol University and Baldwin-Wallace University. Pat began teaching at Champion High School in Champion, Ohio from 1948-1950. He moved to Lorain and taught social studies at Hawthorne Junior High School and Lorain High School. He also taught evening adult classes at Admiral King High School as well as summer school classes up until his retirement in 1983.He was a member of the P-38 National Association, IAV Post #1 in Lorain and St. Peter Parish where he served as an usher for over 25 years and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed a lifetime of classical music and was an avid sports fan.He is survived by his children: Patrick J. Simone (Michele Zelazny) of Broadview Heights, Ken (Greta) Simone of Dayton, Joe Simone (Suzie Naso) of Amherst, Marilyn (Tom) Hampton of Duluth, Georgia, Arlene (Danny) West of Norwalk and Anna Simone of Norwalk; grandchildren: Ian Flores, Erick Haslage, Megan Richardson, Teresa Hehrer, Jimmy Elliott, Julia Simone, Tiffany (Zack) O’Neil, Felicia Simone, Daniel Simone and Tommy (Alison) Hampton; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Del Arico of Poland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Teresa Marie Simone (nee Casalini) on October 8, 2015; parents, Vito & Luigia Simone (nee Milano); granddaughter, Carey Flores in 2009; great-granddaughter, Angelica Flores in 1994; sister, Theresa Malambri; and brother, James Simone. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Additional visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3600 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 23, 2020