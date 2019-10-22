|
Patrick "Pat" McBennett, 83 years of age, and a resident of Birmingham, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.He was born October 21, 1936 in Lorain, Ohio. Pat had made his home in Birmingham for twenty-five years.He proudly served in the United States Air Force in Germany. Pat was employed at Ford Motor Company for thirty-eight years before retiring in 1998 as a receiving inspector. After retirement, he worked at Echo Valley Golf Course. Pat was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst and a current member of Nativity BVM Church in South Amherst. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, an Altar Server and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a devoted husband and caring father and cherished the moments he spent with his family. His hobbies included golf and woodworking. Pat also enjoyed the time he spent with the guys at breakfast. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-eight years Carol McBennett (nee: Amenhauser); his daughters Carla Hribal (David) of Amherst, Patrice Reisinger (Ray) of Wellington and Kimberly Sterna (Jessie Hernandez) of Lorain; his godson Ralph Schroeder (Brenda) of Mt. Olive, North Carolina; his grandchildren Emily, Kelsey, Cody, John, Kayla and Ryan; his great grandchildren Anthony, Malachi, Zoe and Louise; his siblings James McBennett (Martha) of Sheffield Lake, Catherine Beier (Bill) of Norwalk and Sarah McBennett of South Carolina.He was preceded in death by his siblings John McBennett, Mary Ann Schroeder and Charlotte Loder and his parents John and Sarah McBennett (nee: O'Brien).Friends may call Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Closing Prayers will be held Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church; 333 South Lake Street, South Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor, will officiate. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019