Patsy Hendricks (nee Hayes), age 82, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, surrounded by her family at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio.Born March 24, 1937 to Luther and Annie (nee Collins) Hayes in Adamsville, Alabama, Patsy moved to the Lorain area in the 1960s. There she attended Faith Baptist Church in Amherst.She enjoyed reading, playing cards, dining out (anything not to have to cook) and had a special love for the arts, including going to plays and musicals.Surviving are her sons: Terry Hendricks, Brian Hendricks and Paul (Diane) Hendricks; grandson, Brenden (Megan) Hendricks; great granddaughters: Chloe and Hailey Hendricks and brother in laws: Teddy McCormick and Rick Hendricks.She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Earl Hendricks Jr.; parents, Luther and Annie Hayes; siblings: J.C., Luther, Forest, Billy, Jack, Neil, Taylor, Louise, Dorothy, Annie Jo, Martha and Sandra.Private services were held. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2019