Paul Campana, age 65, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul was born October 23, 1953 in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Lorain High School where he was a member of the baseball team, cross country team and marching band. Paul was an active player in the local hot stove baseball circuit.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Josephine Campana of Lorain, Ohio; brother, Michael Campana and sister Cindy Campana.He is survived by children: David Campana, Becky Granter (Ben), and Jonathan Campana (Beth); seven grandchildren; brother, Tom Campana (Donna) of Westerville and sister, Toni Davis (Bill) of Vermilion.Private services are planned.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019