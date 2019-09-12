|
Paul D. Light, age 75, entered into rest Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born March 21, 1944 in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Okey and Velvy Light. Mr. Light was a U.S. Marine veteran of Vietnam, having served two tours and was a recipient of Purple Heart and several war medals. He was raised in West Virginia and moved to Cleveland and has been a resident of Avon for over 40 years. Mr. Light was an operator at Ford Motor Co. for over 35 years and his hobbies included trains, working on cars and painting cars, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lacy (nee Sanger) Light; daughter, Tracy (Lenny) Dunmyre; three grandchildren, Caila, Kiel and Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Lenaya and Donovan; siblings, Dennis, Don, Gary, Keith and Glenna; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Paul B. Light; and siblings, Shirley, James, Sharon and Karen. Friends will be received Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with full military honors with pastor Tom Hicks officiating. Interment will be private at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019