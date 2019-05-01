Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Slavik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Slavik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul D. Slavik Obituary
Paul D. Slavik, age 76, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born October 27, 1942 in Lorain, he graduated from Clearview High School in 1960. Following high school, Paul served in the United States Amy National Guard. Paul worked as a welder for Columbia Gas for over 30 years, retiring in 1997.He was a member of the American Legion Post 30 of Lorain and enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, and trips to Put-In-Bay and Kelleys Island. Surviving is his wife, Karen (nee Bleclic); a son, Eric (Sheri) Slavik of Amherst; grandchildren, Briana, Amber, Jessica and A.J. Kovacs; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul J. and Julia (nee Koreski) Slavik; and a sister, Antoinette Norcross in 2008.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Military honors at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. A memorial mass at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain and burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now