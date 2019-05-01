|
|
Paul D. Slavik, age 76, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born October 27, 1942 in Lorain, he graduated from Clearview High School in 1960. Following high school, Paul served in the United States Amy National Guard. Paul worked as a welder for Columbia Gas for over 30 years, retiring in 1997.He was a member of the American Legion Post 30 of Lorain and enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, and trips to Put-In-Bay and Kelleys Island. Surviving is his wife, Karen (nee Bleclic); a son, Eric (Sheri) Slavik of Amherst; grandchildren, Briana, Amber, Jessica and A.J. Kovacs; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul J. and Julia (nee Koreski) Slavik; and a sister, Antoinette Norcross in 2008.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Military honors at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. A memorial mass at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain and burial in Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019