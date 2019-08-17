|
|
Paul E. “Pap” Anderson, age 82, of Lorain, passed away at the Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on the morning of Wednesday August 14, 2019. Born in Grapevine, Kentucky on September 9, 1936, he moved to Lorain in 1967 and began a twenty-eight year career as a pipe-threader at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works. He retired in 1995.Paul formerly served as a deacon at the Toledo Road Church of Christ for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Additional interest included automobiles and motorcycles.He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Peggy (nee Wolford); daughter, Darlene Catalano of Lorain; brother, Teddy Anderson of Grapevine, Kentucky; and sister, Betty Lou Deskins of Raceland, Kentucky. He also leaves seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.Paul was preceded in death by daughters: Leanna Anderson and Pauletta Catalano; sister, Helena Johnson; and parents, Edward and Ersie (nee Ramey) AndersonA prayer and remembrance service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Monday August 19 in the Toledo Road Church of Christ (5075 Toledo Road, Sheffield Township). Burial will take place in Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville, Kentucky.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Anderson Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 18, 2019