|
|
Paul G. Thompson, age 87, of Sheffield Township, passed away at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home on the evening of Friday November 22, 2019. He was employed as an assembly technician at Ford Motor Company’s Lorain Assembly Plant and was a member of U.A.W. Local 425. Previously, Paul had served as a foreman for the Union Line Clearance Company assisting Ohio Edison and had also been the owner of Thompson Tree Service.Mr. Thompson was a member of the Lorain West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses; he was a talented drawer who also enjoyed horses and driving his car in his free time.Paul is survived by sons: Timothy Thompson and Keith (Connie) Thompson both of Lorain; grandchildren: Angela Ala Keim, Rose Branham, Matthew Thompson, Dustin Thompson, and Jordan Thompson; great grandchildren: Kalie Branham, Jinahn Ala Keim, Emily Thompson, Rashelle Thompson, Tiffany Thompson, Samy Ala Keim, Tommy Ala Keim, Luke Branham, Parker Branham, Carter Branham, and Jayden Thompson, along with sisters: Patricia Hammond of Vermilion, Sharon Bricker of Amherst, and Darla Bearden of Lorain.He was preceded in death by his son, Tom Thompson; parents, Albert and Lillian (nee Ferner) Thompson; brothers: Phillip, Daniel, and David Thompson; and sister, Rita Taylor.Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park.To share your memories and condolences with the Thompson family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 25, 2019