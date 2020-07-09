1/1
Paul "Tuby" Greer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul “Tuby” Greer Jr., 53, of Lorain, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Anchor Lodge Nursing Home following a brief illness. Paul was born on January 4, 1967, in Trenton, New Jersey, and had lived most of his life in Lorain. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1985 where he played basketball and baseball. After graduating he enlisted into the United States Army where he moved up through the ranks and became a Sergeant. While stationed in Germany he was part of the Hiking Team. After serving six years in the Army he returned to Lorain. He was employed at Rolen Plastics in Grafton where he was a foreman. Paul attended New Life Deliverance Ministries MPGT in Lorain. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of pets, DIY projects, reading, and playing video games. Paul will be sadly missed by his wife, Beverly Greer (nee Taylor); his sons, Trayvon Jones of Las Vegas, NV, Alvin Taylor of Bedford Heights, OH, and Paul Greer III of Lorain; his brother, Paul Raymond (Natalie) of Ontario, Canada; three sisters, Paula Greer and Dana Greer, both of Lorain, and Gina Greer of Cincinnati; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Margaret Ann Greer (nee Reed); his paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Julia Gamble, and maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Mary Alice Walker-Reed. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of private family services at 1 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Ministries MPGT, 400 Washington Ave., Lorain, OH, where Pastor Bishop Jessie C. Berry Jr. will officiate. It is required that masks are worn at both events. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved