Paul “Tuby” Greer Jr., 53, of Lorain, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Anchor Lodge Nursing Home following a brief illness. Paul was born on January 4, 1967, in Trenton, New Jersey, and had lived most of his life in Lorain. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1985 where he played basketball and baseball. After graduating he enlisted into the United States Army where he moved up through the ranks and became a Sergeant. While stationed in Germany he was part of the Hiking Team. After serving six years in the Army he returned to Lorain. He was employed at Rolen Plastics in Grafton where he was a foreman. Paul attended New Life Deliverance Ministries MPGT in Lorain. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of pets, DIY projects, reading, and playing video games. Paul will be sadly missed by his wife, Beverly Greer (nee Taylor); his sons, Trayvon Jones of Las Vegas, NV, Alvin Taylor of Bedford Heights, OH, and Paul Greer III of Lorain; his brother, Paul Raymond (Natalie) of Ontario, Canada; three sisters, Paula Greer and Dana Greer, both of Lorain, and Gina Greer of Cincinnati; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Margaret Ann Greer (nee Reed); his paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Julia Gamble, and maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Mary Alice Walker-Reed. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of private family services at 1 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Ministries MPGT, 400 Washington Ave., Lorain, OH, where Pastor Bishop Jessie C. Berry Jr. will officiate. It is required that masks are worn at both events. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.