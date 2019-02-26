|
|
Paul J. Gyeszat, Jr., age 61, of Vermilion, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, on Monday, February 25, 2019, after a lengthy illness.He was born on October 25, 1957 in New Haven, CT, but has lived most of his life in this area, graduating from Lorain Admiral King High School in 1976. After high school graduation, he went on to proudly serve his country as a combat engineer while enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 until 1979. During his term served with the USMC, he was able to earn his Markmanship Rifle Badge. In 1982, Paul married his best friend, Susan (nee Krett).He retired in 2016 from Parker Hannifin Corp. Hydraulic Valve Division after working for 28 years.Paul always looked forward to taking vacations with his family. And, when he wasn’t “piddling” around in his yard, you could find him cheering on all of his favorite Ohio sports teams.He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan (nee Krett); his children, Samantha (Chris) Logsden, of Amherst and Nicholas (Ashley) Gyeszat, of Bradenton, FL; his soon-to-come granddaughter in July, “Baby Girl Gyeszat;” his mother, Magdaline Szalai; and his five siblings, Peter Gyeszat, of Lorain, John (Cathy) Gyeszat, of California City, CA, Thomas (Brenda) Gyeszat, of Litchfield, James Gyeszat, of Lorain, and Maggie (John) Leahy, of Lorain. Paul is also survived by his nieces and nephews.Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Gyeszat, Sr.; his grandmother, Johanna Neubrand; and a sister, Anna Williams.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Graveside services will immediately follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, where full military honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. Friends and family who are unable to attend his visitation at the funeral center, are welcome to join the family, at 1:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memory Gardens for his burial.To send an online condolence, please go to:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2019