Paul Linna Jr.
Paul Linna Jr., 90, of Lorain, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky after a chronic illness. He was born March 9, 1930 in Cleveland, was raised in South Amherst, and lived in Lorain most of his life. He was a graduate of South Amherst High School. Paul served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a paratrooper with the rank of Corporal. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with 3/Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. Paul worked for the city of Lorain Fire Department serving on the rescue squad for 17 years and retiring in 1985 after 31 total years with the fire department. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain and a life member of VFW Post #451, IAV Post #1, PLAV Post #38 and Elks Lodge # 1301, all in Lorain. Paul was an avid Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed listening to country music and reading books, especially westerns. He is survived by his sons, Craig P. Linna and David (Erica) Linna, all of Lorain; grandchildren, Breann Holcomb and Aaron P. Holcomb, both of Vancouver, Washington, Amanda M. (Jonathan) Teague of Johnson City, Tennessee, Rachel L. Linna of Cleveland, David Linna Jr. of Johnson City, Tennessee and Brandon P. Linna of Amherst; and great-granddaughter, Sophia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Linna (nee Kuznar) in 2007; daughters, Cynthia Zahorec and Christine E. Holcomb; grandson, Vincent Linna; parents, Paul and Maria Linna (nee Novak); and brother, Paul Novak. The family will receive friends Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and signage displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees.Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E Erie Ave., Lorain with Father Robert J. Sanson presiding. Social distancing must be observed, and masks are required to be worn by all attendees. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH. 44194-4924. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.




Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
