Paul M. Hoffman, 57, of Huntington, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 28, 1963, to the late Rose Marie and Elwood Hoffman. He was a lifelong resident of the Huntington area and graduated from Black River. Paul enjoyed being outdoors, especially fly fishing, botany, and collecting rocks, fossils, and arrowheads. Along with spending many of his years at his family’s Greenhouse, Paul also worked for several years at Johnson Heating and Cooling. He is survived by his nephew, Brian (Leanne) Hoffman Jr. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Hoffman Sr. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, our goal is to keep everyone safe; therefore, we ask visitors to be mindful of current restrictions. We encourage visitors to wear a mask if able and to follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
Funeral services provided by
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
