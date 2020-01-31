|
|
Paul M. Mitchell, 89, of Elyria, died January 28, 2020. He was born March 26, 1930, in Lorain, where he attended Lorain High School. He had been employed as a boiler maker for B&O Railroad in Lorain and then as a maintenance welder at Ford Motor Company, Lorain and Avon Lake for 37 years, retiring in 1995. Paul was a member of St. Mary Church, Elyria, where for over two decades, coached 7th and 8th grade CYO football, was a Boy Scout leader and a longtime coach for Little League South. Paul was very supportive of his family and faithfully attended the sporting events and performances of his children and grandchildren. Paul is survived by daughters, Kathy (David) Kayden, Paula (Jerome) Lingenfelter and Molly (Duane) Streator, all of Elyria, and Peggy Gilles, of North Ridgeville; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth A. “Betty” Mitchell in 2015; son, Timothy J. Mitchell in 2011; parents, John and Clara Mitchell; brothers, Bob, John, and Joseph Mitchell; and sisters, Mary Eiden and Margaret Mitchell. Friends will be received Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February, 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 320 Middle Ave., Elyria. Reverend Father Charles T. Diedrick will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 2, 2020