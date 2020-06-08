Paul R. Srnis, age 85, of Amherst, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UH Regional Medical Center in Elyria. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Elyria, Ohio, to George and Pauline (nee Balco) Srnis. He was a 1952 graduate of Elyria High School and a 1959 graduate of Ashland University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. While in high school and college he played both basketball and baseball. Paul was invited to a tryout for the Cleveland Indians Baseball team in 1952. He was a referee, officiating for High School basketball games. Paul enlisted and served with the Army National Guard for eight years in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1960. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Amherst serving as an usher, a role he really enjoyed. He also enjoyed spending his time fishing and making fishing lures, softball, golfing in his golf league, and attending sporting events. In 1959, Paul began his career as a teacher and coach in the Ashland City Schools. From 1965 to 1969 he taught and was the Head Football Coach at South Amherst School. In 1969, he joined the teaching staff at Marion L. Steele High School, teaching various subjects. He also was a coach for both the football and golf team. Paul served as their Athletic Director from 1976 until his retirement in 1989. Paul was recognized for his successful coaching career by being inducted into the Lorain County High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice (nee Wolford); son, John (Suzanne) Srnis; daughter, Jill (Chris) Kelley; grandchildren, Paul Srnis, Zachary Srnis, Adam (Amber) Srnis, Kyle Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Casey Kelley, and Kristen Kelley. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline Srnis. Pastor Alex VanCuran conducted private family funeral services were held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion, Ohio under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 440 N. Lake Street, Amherst, Ohio 44001.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.