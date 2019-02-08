|
|
Paul Sheldon Beatty, of Jackson, Ohio, transitioned into heaven on Monday, December 10, 2018.He was born in Jackson County, Ohio on February 9, 1934, to the late Allen Lloyd Beatty and Anna Fair (Ward) Beatty. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two children, Judith Gail and Barry Eugene Beatty; sisters, Phyllis Turner and Earlene Beatty; and grandchildren, Grant, Abby, Caleb, and Tiffany Frye.He retired from Ford Motor Co. in Avon Lake, Ohio after 31 years and from Appalachia Realty in Jackson after 18 years.He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Lorain and Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. He was a past member of Black River Masonic Lodge #786 in Lorain and a current member of Jackson Trowel Masonic Lodge #132. Paul was well known for serving his community.Paul is survived by his wife, Betty (Ridge) Beatty of 25 years; son, Ken (Sandie) Beatty; daughter, Tami Frye; brothers, Earl (Nancy) Beatty and Ralph (Marilyn) Beatty; sister, Doris (Terry) Yinger; stepchildren, Brenda (Joel) Goodnough and Mark (Mary) Riegel; grandchildren, Rev. Deanna (Mike) Straw, Brittany (Santos) Collazo, Leah White, Erik (Kathleen) Beatty, Rachel (Justin) McCurley, and Maggi Frye; step-grandchildren, Tyson Riegel, Tara Riegel Riley, and Lena Goodnough; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Nathan, and Logan Collazo, Ryan and Ashley Beatty, Walker McCurley, and Asher Frye; along with several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held, tomorrow, February 10, 2019 at the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Deanna G. W. Straw will officiate the memorial service which will include a Masonic Service by Black River Lodge #786.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 9, 2019