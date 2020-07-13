1/1
Paula Hale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Sue Hale (nee Snider), 75, formerly of Birmingham, OH, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Mayfield, KY, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 18, 1944, in Amherst, OH, and had been a lifelong Birmingham area resident, moving to Mayfield, KY in 2000. Paula worked as an office secretary for many years. She had attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Mayfield, KY, and the VFW Post #7576. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and watching American Idol. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Tansey of FL; brothers, Richard (Andrea) Snider of Seattle, WA, Robert (Kathleen) Snider of Dayton, OH, and Ron (Lynn) Snider of Kenton, TN; sister, Monica (Mitch) Sartowski of Birmingham, OH; and her faithful sister, companion, and caregiver, Mary Copeland of Mayfield, KY; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Douglas Hale; parents, Harold and Margaret (nee Huston) Snider; half-brother, Timothy Schuster; and sisters, Virginia Psaris and Flo VanHandel. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Services will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/riddlefh/live Interment will follow at Birmingham Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved