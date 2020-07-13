Paula Hale

Paula Sue Hale (nee Snider), 75, formerly of Birmingham, OH, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Mayfield, KY, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 18, 1944, in Amherst, OH, and had been a lifelong Birmingham area resident, moving to Mayfield, KY in 2000. Paula worked as an office secretary for many years. She had attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Mayfield, KY, and the VFW Post #7576. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and watching American Idol. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Tansey of FL; brothers, Richard (Andrea) Snider of Seattle, WA, Robert (Kathleen) Snider of Dayton, OH, and Ron (Lynn) Snider of Kenton, TN; sister, Monica (Mitch) Sartowski of Birmingham, OH; and her faithful sister, companion, and caregiver, Mary Copeland of Mayfield, KY; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Douglas Hale; parents, Harold and Margaret (nee Huston) Snider; half-brother, Timothy Schuster; and sisters, Virginia Psaris and Flo VanHandel. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11 a.m until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Services will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/riddlefh/live
Interment will follow at Birmingham Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.