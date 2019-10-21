|
|
Lorain: Paula Ortega, 77, of Lorain, died Sunday October 20, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain after a brief illness. She was born May 15, 1942 in Guanajuato, Mexico and had resided in Lorain since 1961. Paula worked as a seamstress at Joseph & Feiss Clothiers in Lorain and in housekeeping at Elyria Methodist Village until her retirement in 2013. She was a member of St Frances Cabrini Parish in Lorain and a past member of Sacred Heart Guadalupe Society. She enjoyed singing and dancing, was a very religious person and a big fan of Pope Francis. She is survived by her daughter Mary Szabados (James) of Lorain, grandchildren: Erika Cook (Jayson) of Lorain, Lauren Szabados of Toledo and Nicholas Szabados of Lorain and sisters: Maria Santos Ortega of Guanajuato, Mexico and Martha Ortega of Mexico City. She was preceded in death by her parents Narciso Ortega Rocha and Sidronia Ortega (nee Vera), brothers: Jose, Emilio, Roman, Tomas & Nieves Ortega and sister Susana Ortega. Cremation will take place. A memorial mass will be held in the Spring of 2020 at St Frances Cabrini Parish in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St Frances Cabrini Parish Endowment Fund, 2143 Homewood Dr, Lorain, OH. 44055. Cremation services are being provided by the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 22, 2019