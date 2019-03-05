|
Paula Rose Schneider, of Avon, the fifth of Clarence and Martha Schneider's (both deceased) twelve children succumbed due to failing health issues and her 30-year-long battle with MS on March 4, 2019.
She was born March 22, 1945, a lifelong resident, and a 1963 graduate of Avon High School.
She was a school bus driver for Avon and North Ridgeville schools for 14 years and was very instrumental in the care taking and discipline of her younger siblings and nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, her infrequent bus trips to Rocksino and loved watching the Cleveland Indians.
Paula lived at Avon Oaks Nursing Home in Avon for the past nine and a half years, due to the progression of her M.S. The family wishes sincerely to thank all the staff at Avon Oaks for the care and affection they bestowed upon her in that time of her life.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Lawrence P. Schneider and David F. Schneider.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brothers, William Schneider (Ann) of Florida, Richard Schneider (Pauline) of Avon, and Geoffrey Schneider (Cathy) of Avon Lake; her six sisters, Kathleen Sommers (George) and Gayle Dougan of North Ridgeville, Jeannette Silvasy (George) of Amherst, Christine Alten of Avon, Lauretta Kunz (BRIAN) of Arizona, and her most favorite sister, Betsy Schneider of Lorain. God speed, Paula Rose.
The family will receive friends at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass will be at St. Mary Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (please meet at church). Interment will be private.
Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 9775 Rockside Rd., Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 or Our Lady of the Wayside, 38023 Colorado Ave., Avon OH 44011, in Paula's Memory.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019