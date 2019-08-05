Home

Pauline Fleming Fullerton

Pauline Fleming Fullerton Obituary
Pauline Fleming Fullerton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4th, 2019 at Impressions Memory Care in Bryn Mawr, PA, at 93 years of age. Born in Amesville, OH, to Theodore and Mary Brown Fleming in 1925. Pauline completed school in Amesville and attended Ohio University with a focus on accounting. She met her future husband, Robert D. Fullerton there. She left southern Ohio to work in Canton, OH, for the Hoover Company, then a Stock Brokerage firm in Cincinnati, OH. After her marriage to Robert, they both worked at INA in Philadelphia, PA and Richmond, IN. She left the work force with the birth of her children. After leaving the workforce, she was a wonderful homemaker, creating a beautiful, loving environment in Troy, MI, Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH, Bay Village, OH and Newtown Square, PA. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and stock trading. She excelled at making a wonderful home and for supporting her family. Her husband, Robert, preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fullerton (Bill) Cameron, of Basking Ridge, NJ; and son, Robert (Clare) Fullerton (Newtown Square, PA); as well as three grandchildren, Bryan Cameron (Morristown, NJ), R. Kyle Fullerton (Matthews, NC) and Brendan Cameron (Alexandria, VA). She is also survived by her nephew, Daniel (Marcy) Fleming (Burke, VA). Private interment will be in Federal Valley Cemetery in Amesville, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, Donation to Abramson Hospice, 1425 Horsham Road #2, North Wales, PA would be meaningful.Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home Broomall.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
