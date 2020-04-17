|
Pauline S. Cyran (nee Dobrowski), age 98, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain. She was born July 19, 1921, in Elyria to the late John and Josephine (nee Kruszewski) Dobrowski and was the fourth of 11 children; three boys and eight girls. Pauline attended Holy Cross Parochial School and was a 1939 graduate of Elyria High School. At a very young age, along with her siblings, they would become involved in the operation of the family-owned business, South End Food Market. She was a resident of Amherst and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, since 1950 and was an active member of St. Joseph School PTA/PTU, a Cub Scout Den Mother in the early 1960s when the late Fr. Jerome R. Turins began initiating and organizing Boy Scouts at St. Joseph Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Elyria Catholic Mother's Guild, a member of Brentwood Tuesday Morning Ladies Golf League, an original member of the "Middies," the first Wednesday Morning Ladies Golf League at Midway Golf Course, later renamed "Deer Track." Pauline was employed at the former J.C. Penney, Midway Mall and the former Willow True Value Hardware, Lorain. Being an early riser and as long as her health permitted, she enjoyed attending the 7 a.m. daily mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst or St. Peter Catholic Church, Lorain, joining the Prayer Group in the recitation of the Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. She had many happy memories of all the family gathering for holidays and other special occasions at the family home. For many years, lunches, get-togethers with parochial school classmates, lunches with her sisters, and traveling abroad and in the states. She enjoyed her home, yard work, sewing, walking, bike riding, and ice skating. Pauline experienced joy watching her sons, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren develop their own varying personalities and vocations. Survivors include her sons, James Cyran of Fair Oaks, California, Thomas (Susan) Cyran of Tucson, Arizona, Michael (Sharon) Cyran of Vermilion; granddaughters, Jessica (Jerry) Bennett of Florida and Danielle (Mark) Demaree of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Jack and Lindsay Bennett of Florida and Jake Demaree of Virginia; sisters, Mary (Walter deceased) Rybarcyk, Verna (Richard deceased) Sabo, Anne (James deceased) Bycynski, all of Elyria; brother-in-law, Ted Majka of Lorain; and many dearly loved nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Benjamin "Ben" Cyran (1994); sons, Joseph Cyran (1954) and Richard "Rick" Cyran (2000); parents, John and Josephine Dobrowski; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sophie and Dominic Golski, Theresa and Paul Dyczkowski, Genevieve "Joan" and Thomas Bydock; sister, Stella Majka; brothers, Ernest "Ernie," Dr. Stanley L. M.D. FASC and wife Marie Cipriani, and Joseph Dobrowski. Private family interment in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Memorials are encouraged to the donor's favorite charity or St. Joseph's Student Tuition Assistance Fund, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, OH 44001. Arrangements entrusted to the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020