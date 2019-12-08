Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
633 Harris Road
Sheffield Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl L. Keenan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl L. Keenan Obituary
Pearl L. Keenan, 85, of Sheffield Lake passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.She is survived by her children: Lois (Dennis) Mihalek, Walter (Lori) Keenan and Ken Keenan; sister, Gwen Eggeson of Lorain; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Lonas; beloved husband of over 58 years, James C. Keenan Sr.; son, James Keenan Jr; six brothers; and one sister.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 633 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, OH, Pastor Tom Hicks, officiating (meet at Church on Wednesday). Christian burial services will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, OH.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -