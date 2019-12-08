|
Pearl L. Keenan, 85, of Sheffield Lake passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH.She is survived by her children: Lois (Dennis) Mihalek, Walter (Lori) Keenan and Ken Keenan; sister, Gwen Eggeson of Lorain; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Lonas; beloved husband of over 58 years, James C. Keenan Sr.; son, James Keenan Jr; six brothers; and one sister.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 633 Harris Road, Sheffield Lake, OH, Pastor Tom Hicks, officiating (meet at Church on Wednesday). Christian burial services will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, OH.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 9, 2019