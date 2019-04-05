|
Pearley Fredrick Salmons, age 83, of Farmville, North Carolina, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel, 4226 E. Church St., Farmville, NC 27828. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Salmons was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsey Pazder; a brother, Charles Salmons; and his wife, Ina Jane Salmons.
He is survived by his wife, Willa Salmons of the home; daughters, Cathryn Pietro (husband Joe), and Elaine Hendricks, all of Farmville, and Charlotte Salmons of Broadview Heights, Ohio; step-daughters, Linda Vick, Cathy Ellington, Tamara Cooke, and Victoria Hoptons; step-sons, Richard Scheifler, Patrick Scheifler, Steven Scheifler, Eric Scheifler, and Christopher Scheifler; sisters, Nathelene Bumgardner of Huntington, West Virginia, and Lois Bilgen of Sandusky, Ohio; brothers, Dorsey Salmons, Larry Salmons, James Salmons, and William Thomas “Tom” Salmons, all of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Walter Salmons of Lorain, Ohio; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; angel friend, Pat Sims; and his best friend, his dog, Lucky.
The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Salmons name to Bell Arthur Christian Church, 2616 Firehouse Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 6, 2019