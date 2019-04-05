Home

Pearley Fredrick Salmons Obituary
Pearley Fredrick Salmons, age 83, of Farmville, North Carolina, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.Funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel, 4226 E. Church St., Farmville, NC 27828. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.Mr. Salmons was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsey Pazder; a brother, Charles Salmons; and his wife, Ina Jane Salmons.He is survived by his wife, Willa Salmons of the home; daughters, Cathryn Pietro (husband Joe), and Elaine Hendricks, all of Farmville, and Charlotte Salmons of Broadview Heights, Ohio; step-daughters, Linda Vick, Cathy Ellington, Tamara Cooke, and Victoria Hoptons; step-sons, Richard Scheifler, Patrick Scheifler, Steven Scheifler, Eric Scheifler, and Christopher Scheifler; sisters, Nathelene Bumgardner of Huntington, West Virginia, and Lois Bilgen of Sandusky, Ohio; brothers, Dorsey Salmons, Larry Salmons, James Salmons, and William Thomas “Tom” Salmons, all of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Walter Salmons of Lorain, Ohio; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; angel friend, Pat Sims; and his best friend, his dog, Lucky.The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Salmons name to Bell Arthur Christian Church, 2616 Firehouse Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
