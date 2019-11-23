|
|
Pedro J. Flores Jr., age 64, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at UH Amherst Hospital following a lengthy illness.Born May 30, 1955 in Lorain, he lived in Lorain his entire life. Pedro graduated from Lorain High School in 1974. For over 20 years, Pedro worked at Almira Tire in Lorain.He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed bowling, going to the movies and listening to county music.Surviving are his daughters, Teresa Flores and Lydia Flores, both of Lorain; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; a brother, Tim Flores of Honolulu, Hawaii; sisters, Soqui Flores of Elyria, Rosie (Oscar) Ortiz of Salley, South Carolina, Denise Thorne of Middleburg Heights, Sr. Pat Flores HM and Teresa Flores both of Lorain.He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro F. and Teresa (nee DeJesus) Flores; brothers, Fred, Cyprian and Matthew; and sisters, Maria Rodriguez and Sonia Flores.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences to the family go to www.dovinfcs.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 24, 2019