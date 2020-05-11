Pedro Rivera Rodriguez
1939 - 2020
Pedro Rivera Rodriguez, 81, of Lorain, was received by the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1939, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the Army National Guard in the late 1950s and retired from the Lorain Ford Assembly plant after 33 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain and the United Auto Workers Local 425, Lorain. Pedro will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Maria (nee Rivera); son, Pedro (Elsie) Rivera Jr. of Pearland, Texas; daughter, Laura Rivera of Pearland, Marisol (Scott) Pierce of Amherst; daughter, Nancy (Richard) Kingsboro of Lorain; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral was held. He was interred at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled as soon as possible. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
