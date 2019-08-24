|
|
Peggy G. Bickers (nee Major), 77, of Avon Lake passed away on August 22, 2019, at Kewadin Shores casino. She died doing what she loved, winning big on the quick-hit-slots. Peggy was born in Cleveland on January, 21, 1942, to Joseph and Margaret Major. They moved the family to Avon Lake when Peggy was in the fourth grade. She was a member of the ALHS class of 1959.Peggy worked at the Avon Lake Drug Store, was a waitress at Chef Henry's, and retired after 18 years working at the Westlake Kmart. She was a member of the American Legion Aux, AMVETS Aux, and the VFW Aux. She received a great deal of enjoyment when gambling and loved spending time with her beloved family.Peggy is survived by her husband, Jeff Bickers; son, Mark Bickers; and daughter, Lisa Noel; grandchildren: Tori, Tiffany, Zachary (Dakota), Ashley (Parris), Brittany and Madeline; great-grandchildren: Trystan, Chase, Isabella, Briana, Lilith, and Kian; many nieces and nephews and the lovely ladies in her Tuesday Lunch Bunch.She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Major.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, on Thursday, August 29, at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake. Burial to follow at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019