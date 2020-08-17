Peggy Therese King (née Arbogast), born January 28, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio at Lutheran Hospital, was the only child of Delbert and Margaret Arbogast. She made the shores of Lake Erie, in her little yellow house, her earthly home. She was in the graduating class of 1959 at Avon Lake High School. Then attended college courses at the local Lorain Community College. It was in her high school class where she made lifelong friends. Peggy lived vibrantly with her beautiful children, their various pets, and treasured patio garden. She had a love for animals and humans alike, and regularly volunteered and donated to animal charities of all sorts. Peggy sadly, but peacefully passed away in her home with her granddaughter Samantha by her side after an unforgiving battle with cancer. She went Home on August 14, 2020, at the golden age of 79, and is survived by her three children: Donald, Darlene, and Denise, her five grandchildren: Joseph, Ashley, Samantha, Michelle, and Louis, and five great-grandchildren: Dominic, Carlos, Tony, Jovani, and Joseph Weston, and her sole cat, Gabriel Churchkitten. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to one of Peggy’s beloved charities, Love A Stray (cat division). Please donate online here, https://www.loveastraycat.com/donate.html
, or mail checks to PO Box 422 Avon, OH 44011.The family and close friends will hold a private memorial ceremony, presided over by Pastor Bob of Lakeshore United Methodist Church, at her place of rest, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. www.buschcares.com
