Perry Jackson Box, Sr. 91 years of age, and a resident of Sheffield Lake, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, August 14, 2020, after a long and full life. Perry was born July 15, 1929, in Houston, Alabama and was raised in Addison, Alabama. He came to the Lorain area in his early 20s and has lived most of his life in Sheffield Lake.Perry retired from B & O Railroad. He enjoyed keeping in touch with fellow railroad retirees through regular breakfast and lunch appointments. Perry had been a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Lorain where he volunteered his time in caring for the grounds and doing maintenance at the church. He enjoyed gardening and helping family and friends whenever possible. Perry enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.Survivors include his children: Perry, Jr. and Joy of Elyria; Allen and Maureen of NC; Mark and Dorothy of Lorain; David and Sandy of SC; Della Bombac of MO; Jackie and Paul Hollars of Marion, IN; and Sarah and Jim Werczynski of TX; twenty-two grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and his sisters: Elva Cucunato and Edna Hill both of Alabama.Perry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-three years, Sarah Christine Box (nee: Bryant); son, Del “Buster” Sharpless; two grandchildren: Benjamin Biskie and John Sharpless; his brothers: Lewis, Charlie, George, Luther, Odis, and Grady Box; his sisters: Eva, Edith, and Era; and his parents, Wesley and Pearl Box (nee: King).Rebroadcasting of the families private committal services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home after Aug 22, 2020. A public celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be established.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Sight Center, 1909 E 101st St., Cleveland, OH 44106 .Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
