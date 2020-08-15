1/1
Perry Jackson Box Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry Jackson Box, Sr. 91 years of age, and a resident of Sheffield Lake, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, August 14, 2020, after a long and full life. Perry was born July 15, 1929, in Houston, Alabama and was raised in Addison, Alabama. He came to the Lorain area in his early 20s and has lived most of his life in Sheffield Lake.Perry retired from B & O Railroad. He enjoyed keeping in touch with fellow railroad retirees through regular breakfast and lunch appointments. Perry had been a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Lorain where he volunteered his time in caring for the grounds and doing maintenance at the church. He enjoyed gardening and helping family and friends whenever possible. Perry enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.Survivors include his children: Perry, Jr. and Joy of Elyria; Allen and Maureen of NC; Mark and Dorothy of Lorain; David and Sandy of SC; Della Bombac of MO; Jackie and Paul Hollars of Marion, IN; and Sarah and Jim Werczynski of TX; twenty-two grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and his sisters: Elva Cucunato and Edna Hill both of Alabama.Perry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-three years, Sarah Christine Box (nee: Bryant); son, Del “Buster” Sharpless; two grandchildren: Benjamin Biskie and John Sharpless; his brothers: Lewis, Charlie, George, Luther, Odis, and Grady Box; his sisters: Eva, Edith, and Era; and his parents, Wesley and Pearl Box (nee: King).Rebroadcasting of the families private committal services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home after Aug 22, 2020. A public celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be established.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Sight Center, 1909 E 101st St., Cleveland, OH 44106 .Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved