Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Mihajlovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Mihajlovich


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Mihajlovich Obituary
Peter J. Mihajlovich, age 85, of Utica, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born June 30, 1933 in Lorain, he graduated high school before serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After the service, Pete lived in Miami, Florida, where worked as a press room manager at the Miami Harold for 26 years. He then moved to Tellico Plains, Tennessee, where he owned Coker Creek Clocks. Pete moved to Utica, Ohio in 2007. Pete enjoyed flying military planes, fishing, woodworking and building cuckoo and grandfather clocks. Surviving is his sister, Delsie Viers, of Lorain; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Maryellen (nee Whalen) Mihajlovich, in 2006; his parents, Peter and Eva (nee Fascko) Mihajlovich; and a sister, Lillian Pando. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Military honors will be held on Saturday at 12:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -