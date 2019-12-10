|
Peter J. Mihajlovich, age 85, of Utica, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born June 30, 1933 in Lorain, he graduated high school before serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After the service, Pete lived in Miami, Florida, where worked as a press room manager at the Miami Harold for 26 years. He then moved to Tellico Plains, Tennessee, where he owned Coker Creek Clocks. Pete moved to Utica, Ohio in 2007. Pete enjoyed flying military planes, fishing, woodworking and building cuckoo and grandfather clocks. Surviving is his sister, Delsie Viers, of Lorain; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Maryellen (nee Whalen) Mihajlovich, in 2006; his parents, Peter and Eva (nee Fascko) Mihajlovich; and a sister, Lillian Pando. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Military honors will be held on Saturday at 12:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019