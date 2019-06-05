The Morning Journal Obituaries
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon-Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon-Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
32929 Lake Road
Avon Lake, OH
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
14609 Brookpark Road
Brookpark, OH
Peter J. Tabak

Peter J. Tabak Obituary
Peter J. Tabak, age 92, of Avon Lake, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Southern Hills Nursing Home in Middleburg Heights, following a brief illness.Peter was born on December 21, 1926 in Cleveland. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII, and worked for many years at and was retired from the L.S. Starrett Co. in Cleveland. Peter loved fishing and traveling by private plane to Canada once a year to go northern pike fishing for a week. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing in general, but also greatly enjoyed playing poker and flower gardening. Peter is survived by nephews, Tommy Warmuth (Karen), Steven Warmuth (Cindy), and Patrick Grady; and great-nephew, Quinn Warmuth. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carol R. Tabak (nee Neubauer), in October 2011; his three sisters, Irene Grady (William), Margaret Kennedy (Richard), and Mary Warmuth (Richard); and a nephew, Billy Grady. Contributions in memory of Peter Tabak may be forwarded to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Avon Lake. The family will receive friends at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Prayer service at the funeral home Friday, June 14 at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019
