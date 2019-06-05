Peter J. Tabak, age 92, of Avon Lake, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Southern Hills Nursing Home in Middleburg Heights, following a brief illness.Peter was born on December 21, 1926 in Cleveland. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of WWII, and worked for many years at and was retired from the L.S. Starrett Co. in Cleveland. Peter loved fishing and traveling by private plane to Canada once a year to go northern pike fishing for a week. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing in general, but also greatly enjoyed playing poker and flower gardening. Peter is survived by nephews, Tommy Warmuth (Karen), Steven Warmuth (Cindy), and Patrick Grady; and great-nephew, Quinn Warmuth. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carol R. Tabak (nee Neubauer), in October 2011; his three sisters, Irene Grady (William), Margaret Kennedy (Richard), and Mary Warmuth (Richard); and a nephew, Billy Grady. Contributions in memory of Peter Tabak may be forwarded to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Avon Lake. The family will receive friends at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Prayer service at the funeral home Friday, June 14 at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32946 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. 440-933-3202 www.buschcares.com. Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary