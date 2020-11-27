1/1
Peter Nathan Conway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Peter Nathan Conway, loving husband and father of two children, passed away.Peter was born on March 18, 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio to Steve and Kathie (McMahan) Conway. He graduated from Brookside High School in 2008 and also attended Lorain County JVS where he majored in Carpentry. He met Leslie D. Miller in 2003 at age 13 and immediately told his mother he was going to marry her someday. They married on April 10, 2010. They have two daughters, Paisley and Teghan. They were his pride and joy. Peter was an IT Specialist and enjoyed troubleshooting computers and taking the lead on new projects.On November 8, 2003, Peter was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the East Lorain congregation. He was very active in telling others about the wonderful hope of God’s Kingdom bringing an end to the suffering of mankind. Peter was very artistic and had a passion for drawing as well as cooking with his mother. He was also an avid music lover. Everyone loved his quick wit and “Dad” jokes. He loved playing video games with his daughters and his brothers.Peter was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Parsons.He is survived by his wife, Leslie; his two children, Paisley and Teghan; his parents, Steve and Kathie Conway; brothers, Jonathan (Ashly) Conway and Steven (Amanda) Conway; grandmother, Jean Parsons; in-laws, Darla (Jeffrey) Figueroa; sister, Tiffany (Caleb) Sieving and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews that love him dearly.A funeral service will be held via zoom on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. Donations in Peter’s honor can be sent to the family or jw.org. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved