|
|
Peter Robert "Bob" Grasso Jr., age 84, a lifelong resident of Lorain, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center after a short stay in hospice and a long illness. He was born on August 24, 1935, in Lorain, Ohio, to Peter and Marge (nee Knispel) Grasso Sr. A graduate of Lorain High School in 1953, Class B, and the Industrial Training Institute, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army as a nuclear weapons specialist stationed in Germany. Upon returning from service, he resumed his business, Bob Grasso Electronics, and married the love of his life, Nancy (nee Schmitz). For nearly 50 years, Bob worked repairing radios, televisions and VCRs for residents across Lorain County. He also worked as a toll collector for the Ohio Turnpike Commission for five years and was a courier for Lorain National Bank for 13 years. Throughout his life, Bob was a devoted member of the Church of St. Peter (Lorain), serving as a Eucharistic minister as well as a member of many committees. He is survived by his wife of 57 years and their 10 children, Rita, Martin, Stephen (Jessica Liszeski), Paul (Margaret), Anna, Robert (Sandy), Jacob (Catherine), Kateri (William) Miller, Peter (April) and Louis (Brooke); as well as 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Anthony (Louise); sister, Meri (Russell) Crandall; and sister-in-law, Mary (nee Gongaware). He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter (please meet at the church), 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Peter, to the Church of St. Peter (Lorain) or a . Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2020