Petra Arroyo
Petra (Reyes) Arroyo

Petra (Reyes) Arroyo Obituary
Petra Arroyo (nee Reyes), 93, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home. She was born November 28, 1926, in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Petra was one of the pioneers of Sacred Heart Chapel. She was a member of the Cursillo Movement, Sociedad de Damas, Legion de Maria, Eucharistic Minister, Renovacion, and Marriage Encounter. Petra worked as a State Tested Nurse Aide at Avon Oaks Nursing Home and Lorain City Schools as a Dietary Aide. She is survived by her sons, William (Iris) Arroyo, Nelson (Sally) Arroyo, Antonio (Ermy) Arroyo, all of Lorain, Attorney Angel (Cookie) Arroyo of Amherst, and Eddie Arroyo of San Diego, California; daughters, Carmen Perez, Iris Arroyo, Nilda Arroyo, all of Lorain, and Judy Arroyo-Dembinski of Parma; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Petra was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Secundino Arroyo; her parents, Valerio Reyes and Maria Galarza; three brothers; and one sister. She was also preceded in death by a son, Antonio Arroyo; daughter, Delores Arroyo; and a granddaughter, Amanda Arroyo. Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral was held. Petra was interred at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled as soon as possible. The family asks that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
