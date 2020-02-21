|
|
Philip Bolton Drew, 67, of Lorain died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at O'Neil Nursing facility following a lengthy illness. He was born August 20, 1952 in Lorain and was a lifelong resident. Phil graduated from Lorain High School with the class of 1970. Philip was a member of Broadway Assembly Church where he frequently volunteered his time and services. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, enjoyed working on his Nova, BBQing and social interactions with his neighbors. Philip is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Dilworth); his children, Rebecca Simonds of Spring, TX, Matthew Drew of Tucson, Arizona, Jonathan Drew of Carthage, North Carolina, Daniel Drew of Grafton, Ohio, and step-children, Anthony DeJesus of Lorain, Ohio, Alicia Caoez of Lorain, Ohio, and Gloria Ortiz of Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and six step-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Drew of Sheffield Village, Ohio; brothers, Dennis Drew of Granbury, Texas and Jimmy Drew of Sheffield Village, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Drew. Friends may call Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Assembly Church, 5495 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Pastor Matt Jones will officiate. Burial will be at Ridgehill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to accept donations to help with the cost of the funeral. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Philip Drew family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 22, 2020